Hawaii judge blocks Trump's latest travel ban

(CNN) A federal judge in Hawaii has blocked President Donald Trump's revised travel ban one day before it was set to take effect.

Judge Derrick Watson said the travel ban -- Trump's third version of the policy -- "plainly discriminates based on nationality."

The President's executive order "suffers from precisely the same maladies as its predecessor: it lacks sufficient findings that the entry of more than 150 million nationals from six specified countries would be 'detrimental to the interests of the United States,'" Watson wrote.

The second version of the travel ban, issued in March, had barred residents of six Muslim-majority countries -- Iran, Syria, Libya, Sudan, Somalia and Yemen. The new restrictions that were set to take effect Wednesday cover eight countries -- Chad, Iran, Libya, North Korea, Syria, Venezuela, Somalia and Yemen.

