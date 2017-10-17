Breaking News

Hawaii judge blocks Trump's latest travel ban

By Ariane de Vogue, CNN Supreme Court Reporter

Updated 3:17 PM ET, Tue October 17, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Trump's latest travel ban
Trump's latest travel ban

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump's latest travel ban

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

(15 Videos)

(CNN)A federal judge in Hawaii has blocked President Donald Trump's revised travel ban one day before it was set to take effect.

Judges turn to extreme remedy to block Trump administration
Judges turn to extreme remedy to block Trump administration
Judge Derrick Watson said the travel ban -- Trump's third version of the policy -- "plainly discriminates based on nationality."
The President's executive order "suffers from precisely the same maladies as its predecessor: it lacks sufficient findings that the entry of more than 150 million nationals from six specified countries would be 'detrimental to the interests of the United States,'" Watson wrote.
    The second version of the travel ban, issued in March, had barred residents of six Muslim-majority countries -- Iran, Syria, Libya, Sudan, Somalia and Yemen. The new restrictions that were set to take effect Wednesday cover eight countries -- Chad, Iran, Libya, North Korea, Syria, Venezuela, Somalia and Yemen.
    This story is breaking and will be updated.