Story highlights
- Tuesday's vote allows debate to begin before a final vote expected later this week
- Sens. Thad Cochran, Richard Shelby and Bob Menendez missed the vote
(CNN)The GOP-controlled Senate voted 50-47 on Tuesday to begin debate on the 2018 budget resolution, a procedural step toward laying the groundwork for passing tax reform.
If the Senate passes the budget later this week, as is broadly expected, it would allow the Senate to pass a Republican leadership-backed tax reform plan with 51 votes instead of the 60 often needed for major legislation.
On Tuesday's procedural vote, Republican Sens. John McCain of Arizona and Rand Paul of Kentucky voted yes, though neither has committed to supporting the underlying budget resolution.
Their votes were needed because Republicans have a small 52-48 seat advantage. Two Republicans were missing: Sen. Thad Cochran of Mississippi was out sick and Sen. Richard Shelby of Alabama was gone to attend a funeral, according to a GOP leadership aide.
Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez also was absent because he is in New Jersey, where he is on trial for corruption charges.
The Senate now begins up to 50 hours of debate before senators begin offering what can be an unlimited number of amendments in what is known as a vote-a-rama. Final passage of the bill is anticipated late Thursday night or early Friday morning.
This week's vote is not for the tax plan itself -- Republican leaders are still negotiating specifics of their legislation, though both GOP members of Congress and the White House have released frameworks of what they want in a tax overhaul. House Speaker Paul Ryan has said he wants to pass tax legislation before the end of the year.