Pruitt: Scientists receiving federal grants will be cut from EPA advising roles

Washington (CNN) Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt says scientists who sit on EPA advisory boards and committees who have also received federal grants for studies could be cut from their roles as soon as next week, citing a lack of objectivity in their research.

Speaking at a Heritage Foundation event on Tuesday, Pruitt said that scientists who serve on those advisory boards who have also received funding from the EPA may not be "objective."

"There are dozens and dozens of these folks. Over the years these individuals, as they've served in those capacities, guess what's also happened? They've received monies through grants, and often substantial monies through grants," he said.

Pruitt said having individuals on EPA advisory boards who have received grants from the agency raises red flags.

"That to me causes question on the independence and the veracity and the transparency of those recommendations that are coming our way," he said.