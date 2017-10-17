Story highlights
Washington (CNN)President Donald Trump, in defense of his claim that President Barack Obama didn't call the loved ones of fallen soldiers, floated the idea Tuesday that reporters ask his chief of staff, retired Gen. John Kelly, whether Obama called him after his son died in Afghanistan.
The comment came during an interview on Fox News Radio.
"As far as other presidents, I don't know, you could ask Gen. Kelly, did he get a call from Obama? I don't know what Obama's policy was," Trump said.
Kelly's son Robert died when he stepped on a landmine in Afghanistan in 2010. Kelly, a retired four-star Marine general, was a lieutenant general at the time.
The White House did not respond when asked for more details about Trump's remarks about Kelly.
"I write letters and I also call," Trump said of himself. "I have called, I believe everybody, but I will use the word virtually everybody."
In the first year of Obama's term, 466 American troops died in Iraq and Afghanistan, compared to 25 this year. A spokesman for Obama did not immediately respond to a request for comment about Trump's remarks.
"I really speak for myself. I am not speaking for other people. I don't know what (George W.) Bush did. I don't know what Obama did," Trump said. "I believe his policy was somewhat different than my policy. I can tell you, my policy is I have called every one of them."
Trump said on Monday he'd written letters to the families of the slain American soldiers, and planned to phone them in the near future.
Kelly, according to media reports, has tried to keep his son's death private.