Melania Trump issues PSA for hurricane relief

Washington (CNN)First lady Melania Trump is encouraging Americans to take action in a new public service announcement following the devastating damage of Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria.
"The President and I have witnessed firsthand the compassion and commitment of Americans as friends, neighbors, and strangers continue to volunteer time and money to help one another following the recent hurricanes," Trump said in the video, which was recorded last week in the White House library.
"Your help is still needed," she said.
The first lady, who toured storm damage alongside the President in Texas, Louisiana, Florida and Puerto Rico, encourages Americans to "donate to an organization of your choice" and volunteer.
The PSA has been in the works for a few weeks. It is available online and can be picked up by networks for broadcast.
"After the first visit to Texas, she gave her commitment to helping in any way she could," East Wing communications director Stephanie Grisham told CNN. Trump has been working closely with FEMA, who suggested the PSA as a way to reach a large audience.
Though it's the first lady's first direct-to-camera video message, it's not uncommon for first ladies to record PSAs in times of need. Michelle Obama worked with FEMA to record a radio PSA following Hurricane Sandy, and Laura Bush was featured in a PSA supporting school-related relief after Hurricane Katrina.