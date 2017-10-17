Melania Trump issues PSA for hurricane relief

Story highlights Melania Trump recorded a PSA for hurricane relief

It's her first direct-to-camera video message as first lady

Washington (CNN) First lady Melania Trump is encouraging Americans to take action in a new public service announcement following the devastating damage of Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria.

"The President and I have witnessed firsthand the compassion and commitment of Americans as friends, neighbors, and strangers continue to volunteer time and money to help one another following the recent hurricanes," Trump said in the video, which was recorded last week in the White House library.

"Your help is still needed," she said.

The first lady, who toured storm damage alongside the President in Texas, Louisiana, Florida and Puerto Rico, encourages Americans to "donate to an organization of your choice" and volunteer.

The PSA has been in the works for a few weeks. It is available online and can be picked up by networks for broadcast.

Read More