Story highlights Graham and Paul played golf with President Donald Trump on Saturday and Sunday, respectively

The tweets between the senators reveal the differences in their own Republican Party

Washington (CNN) GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham slammed his colleague Sen. Rand Paul on Tuesday in a tweet, calling him out for having "bad information" on a budget resolution that is a key step to Republican plans to address tax reform.

He tweeted, "Getting more bad info @RandPaul. Don't screw up #TaxReform now. You already saved #Obamacare by trashing #GrahamCassidy-Heller-Johnson."

Graham continued: "Point #2: The Budget resolution doesn't affect statutory spending caps."

Graham was responding to Paul's tweets, who wrote: "Senators (John) McCain and Graham are torpedoing the budget by insisting on busting the budget caps for more spending. I have told the White House and GOP leaders that if they simply stick to their own caps, the rest of the Budget is fine and I'll vote yes. It is a simple, but important, change they could easily make. The ball is in their court."

