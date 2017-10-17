DHS ordered to turn over DACA deliberations

Story highlights The judge said an appeal must be filed "very promptly"

The order came after a Monday hearing in which the government pleaded its case

Washington (CNN) A federal judge has ordered President Donald Trump's administration to reveal internal deliberative documents that went into the decision to rescind the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, a partial victory for groups challenging the rescission in a California federal court.

Judge William Alsup on Tuesday ordered the government turn over the records by October 27 and said they must appeal "very promptly" if they desire to do so.

The order comes as a product of several lawsuits that are being heard together in the Northern District of California, including challenges from the University of California and its president, DACA author and former Department of Homeland Security Secretary Janet Napolitano, the state of California and local jurisdictions. All have challenged the administration's right to end DACA, an Obama-era program that protected young undocumented immigrants brought to the US as children, without lengthier procedural steps, and have sued to block the sunset of the program. Recipients with permits expiring by March 5 were allowed to renew, but the two-year protections will begin running out March 6.

The case is being heard on an expedited track due to the deadline, and DHS had submitted a record of documents regarding the administration's decision-making that only contained publicly released documents, including statements and letters.

The groups challenged that record arguing the administration should turn over all of its internal deliberations as well. The sides argued about the challenge in a hearing on Monday, and the government turned over a sizable stack of documents to the judge to review in private before making his ruling.

Read More