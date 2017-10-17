Story highlights Biden said one moment from Trump reminded him of Mussolini

Biden hosted a discussion on bipartisanship with Republican Ohio Gov. John Kasich

Washington (CNN) Former Vice President Joe Biden offered broad criticism of President Donald Trump on Tuesday, saying the sitting President came to the job unprepared -- and is increasing anxiety the world over.

"We have a President who does not understand governance," the former Democratic vice president said.

Biden went on to list examples of Trump's public actions since taking office that he viewed as cause for concern, particularly when Trump took to Twitter to dismiss Secretary of State Rex Tillerson's diplomatic efforts on North Korea.

"It is absolutely bizarre," Biden said.

The comments from Biden, who acknowledged a "grace period" of criticism from one administration to the next was typical, came during a scheduled discussion on bridging the partisan divide at a University of Delaware discussion he held with Republican Ohio Gov. John Kasich.

