Bipartisan senators reach small deal on health care

There are no guarantees that Republican leadership would bring such a plan to the floor

(CNN) Sens. Lamar Alexander and Patty Murray have reached a deal "in principle" to restore Affordable Care Act cost-sharing reduction payments for two years in exchange for more state flexibility in Obamacare.

One Senate aide said the plan would also restore just over $100 million in funding for Obamacare outreach.

An Alexander aide told CNN that Republicans would get a provision they wanted, a major change in how states measure the affordability of insurance under their waiver requests. This would allow states a lot more flexibility, but that final language was still being ironed out.

The deal would make it easier for states to obtain waivers to customize Obamacare rules to their needs. States have complained that applying for waivers is a long and complicated process. Alaska and Minnesota, for instance, have received permission to use federal funds for reinsurance programs that reduce premiums.

The agreement would also allow all Obamacare enrollees to sign up for so-called catastrophic plans, which have lower premiums but have higher deductibles. Right now, these policies are only open to those under 30.

