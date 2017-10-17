Here's the real reason Gregg Popovich hates Donald Trump so much

(CNN) On Monday night, following President Donald Trump's controversial comments about whether past presidents called or wrote letters to the families of American soldiers killed in action, San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich called The Nation's Dave Zirin and absolutely unloaded on the commander in chief. Popovich described Trump as a "soulless coward" -- among other things. I reached out to Bleacher Report's NBA columnist Grant Hughes for some context on Popovich and his political activism. Our conversation, conducted via email and edited lightly for context, is below.

Cillizza: Prior to 2016, Popovich seemed content to coach basketball and not offer a whole lot of thoughts about politics. Is his outspokenness now all about Trump? Or something else?

Hughes: I suppose it depends on how much credit you want to give Trump for creating/emphasizing/encouraging the broader environment of political and social division in the US. I think that certainly bothers Popovich as well. But it's fairly clear that Pop's outspokenness has increased since Trump's campaign began. Certainly, many of Pop's recent comments have been aimed directly at something the President has done or said, so it's difficult to talk yourself into this being some kind of broader political awakening in him.

I think Trump, specifically, offends him. It's hard to conclude anything else after these latest comments.

Cillizza: What's his motivation here? Why call a reporter and ask to be quoted on the record savaging Trump? Does Pop want to run for something? Or something less strategic than all that?

