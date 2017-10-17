Fallen Green Beret's brother says it will be an honor to hear from Trump

(CNN) Two weeks after four Green Berets were ambushed and killed in Niger, President Donald Trump has been taking criticism for not contacting their families.

But the brother of one of the soldiers -- Staff Sgt. Dustin Wright -- said on Tuesday that Trump's timing might be for the best.

"I'm glad that it's taken a little bit of time because my family has been extremely overwhelmed," Will Wright told anchor Chris Cuomo on CNN's "New Day."

Wright said a call with the President had been scheduled for later Tuesday and his family considered it "a great honor."

