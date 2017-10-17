Georgia GOP gubernatorial hopeful to hold bump fire stock giveaway

Washington (CNN) Georgia Republican gubernatorial candidate Michael Williams says he will give away a bump fire stock to show "solidarity with gun owners across the nation."

The devices, which are also known as bump stocks and allow semi-automatic weapons to fire at a rapid pace, became the focus of a public debate on gun violence in the wake of the Las Vegas massacre, which left 58 people dead. The shooter used bump stocks to increase the carnage, authorities have said.

"The tragedy in Las Vegas broke my heart, but any talk of banning or regulating bump stocks is merely cheap political lip service from career politicians. In reality, the bump stock is the new, shiny object politicians are using to deceive voters into believing they are taking action against gun violence," Williams, a Georgia state senator, said in a statement. "Many firearms experts determined the Las Vegas shooter's use of a bump stock actually prevented more casualties and injuries due to its inconsistency, inaccuracy, and lack of control."

Williams did not cite any experts to back up that claim in the statement, but his office, citing a post by LegallyArmedAmerica.com , later explained the comment by saying bump stocks can diminish accuracy.

He added there is "zero evidence" to suggest a ban on bump stocks would prevent gun violence deaths, saying "liberals and Hollywood elites" were attacking the rights of Georgia gun owners. He instead placed the onus on needing to address mental health issues and inner-city violence.

Read More