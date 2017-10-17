Congresswoman says Trump told widow of fallen soldier 'he knew what he signed up for'

(CNN) President Donald Trump told the widow of a US serviceman killed in the ambush in Niger that "he knew what he signed up for ... but when it happens it hurts," according to Rep. Frederica Wilson.

The body of Sgt. La David Johnson was returned home to the Miami area late Tuesday afternoon, with the plane receiving a water cannon salute as it arrived near the gate.

The call from the President to Johnson's widow came shortly before Johnson's casket arrival, Wilson, a Florida Democrat, told CNN affiliate WPLG

Wilson said she listened to part of Trump's call with the family on speaker phone. Asked if she was sure the President said that, Wilson told WPLG, "Yeah, he said that. You know, ... that is something that you can say in a conversation, but you shouldn't say that to a grieving widow. Everyone knows when you go to war you could possibly not come back alive, but you don't remind a grieving widow of that. That is so insensitive. So insensitive."

Later Tuesday, Wilson repeated her description of Trump's comment to "CNN Tonight with Don Lemon."

