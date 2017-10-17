Story highlights "Freedom is not a gift from government. Freedom is a gift from God," Trump said

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump delivered a red meat political speech touching immigration, the economy and cultural issues to The Heritage Foundation in Washington on Tuesday evening.

"Freedom is not a gift from government. Freedom is a gift from God," Trump said. "That is why we're here tonight, to rededicate ourselves to the defense of our God-given rights."

The main thrust of Trump's speech was tax reform, a key pillar of the Republican agenda the administration says it hopes to accomplish by December.

The President talked up the effort before the conservative audience, saying, "at the heart of our plan is a tax cut for everyday, working Americans."

"We are going to bring back trillions of dollars currently parked overseas," Trump promised, while outlining plans for ending the estate tax and overall simplifying the tax code.

