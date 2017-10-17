CNN poll: Trump approval steady, but more say he's leading in the wrong direction

Story highlights Just 32% approve of Trump's relationship with Republicans in Congress

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump's approval rating holds steady in a new CNN poll conducted by SSRS, but that overall stability belies declining views on how things are going in the country today.

Overall, 37% of Americans approve of the way Trump is handling the presidency, 57% disapprove -- virtually identical to his marks in late September. But the percentage who say things in the country are going well has fallen from 53% in August to 46% now, about the same as after Trump's tumultuous first weeks in office.

And as the White House pushes for congressional action on tax reform and takes steps to modify Obamacare on its own, few say they think Trump's policies will bring about positive change. Around four in 10 (38%) say the policies Trump has proposed will move the country in the right direction, 56% say the wrong direction. Back in March, that was a near-even split.

Even fewer approve of Trump's approach to Republicans in Congress. Overall, 32% approve of the way the President is handling his relationship with Republicans in Congress while 54% disapprove.

Although Trump said on Monday that he and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell were "closer than ever before," the relationship has been marked by sharp criticism from Trump toward both McConnell and his House counterpart Speaker Paul Ryan. But the tension seems to be playing well with Trump's base.

