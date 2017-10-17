Carter Page subpoenaed by Senate intel committee

(CNN) The Senate intelligence committee has issued a subpoena to former Donald Trump foreign policy adviser Carter Page, according to a source familiar with the matter.

The subpoena was issued after Page told the committee last week he would plead the Fifth Amendment to keep from sending the "vast array" of documents the committee requested, which he argued was is "beyond the charter" of the probe.

Page had said he offered to testify publicly in response to the committee's request for a closed-door interview.

Page told CNN Tuesday: "I'm cooperating with everyone in DC who wants my help" to end this "witch hunt."

Sens. Richard Burr of North Carolina and Mark Warner of Virginia, the Republican chairman and ranking Democrat on the committee, respectively, declined to comment on the subpoena.

