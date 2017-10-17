Callista Gingrich confirmed as Vatican ambassador

Story highlights Gingrich, 51, a lifelong Catholic, is perhaps best-known as the wife of Newt Gingrich

The Trump administration is currently at odds with the Vatican on several key issues

Rome (CNN) Callista Gingrich will be the next US ambassador to the Vatican.

In a 70-23 vote, the US Senate confirmed her nomination Monday night. The move had been widely expected since President Donald Trump announced her nomination in May.

The Vatican declined to comment Tuesday.

Gingrich, 51, a lifelong Catholic, is perhaps best-known as the third wife of former House speaker and Trump ally Newt Gingrich. She is credited with helping to convert her husband to Catholicism in 2009.

Callista Gingrich worked for 19 years in Congress as a congressional aide in the House of Representatives and as chief clerk of the House agriculture committee.

