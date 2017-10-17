Story highlights Sen. John McCain gave a speech in Philadelphia critical of Donald Trump

Sen. Bob Corker has become the Senate's latest outspoken Republican critic

Washington (CNN) Republican Sen. Bob Corker said he "loved" a speech given by Sen. John McCain that was widely seen as a sharp critique of policies espoused by President Donald Trump.

"Well the pieces that I saw, I loved, and I gave him a big hug on the floor," Corker told reporters when asked about the remarks. "It's a great speech."

McCain was honored Monday night with the Liberty Medal by the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia. In his speech, he cautioned against abandoning "the ideals we have advanced around the globe" in exchange for "some half-baked, spurious nationalism cooked up by people who would rather find scapegoats than solve problems."

While McCain did not name the President or his advisers, McCain targeted the "America First" principles that Trump has used throughout this candidacy and presidency.