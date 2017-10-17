Want to see stars collide? It'll cost you

Story highlights Don Lincoln: This week's announcement about the observation of ripples of a neutron star collision is more than just a breakthrough

It's a reminder that the most important scientific advancements take investments of time and money in infrastructure and brilliant minds

(CNN) If you have even the smallest interest in science, you couldn't miss this week's big excitement. The LIGO and Virgo collaborations, along with a very loose worldwide association of scientists and astronomers, announced that they had observed ripples in space and faint light in powerful telescopes that marked the collision of two neutron stars, which are dead stellar remnants with the mass of our sun, crushed to the size of a city.

Scientists will be analyzing the data for years, but this discovery will shed light on where heavy metals like gold and platinum came from and will allow scientists to make fundamental measurements about dizzying concepts of space and time and the speed of gravity in the universe.

This moment is being celebrated as the first known instance of what's called "multi-messenger astrophysics" -- one source in the universe (the collision) emitting two kinds of waves: gravitational and electromagnetic.

Don Lincoln

But how was this amazing discovery made possible? It's not like gravitational wave detectors and large telescopes are easily available. This step forward took a concerted effort, involving brilliant minds and decades of work. Building scientific infrastructure takes time, and it also takes money. That's a lesson we're in danger of forgetting, as many voices clamor for limited public funds to support a diverse set of competing programs and budget priorities.

We live in a society that values successful investment and believes that investing in science and technology has the power to improve our lives. That belief has translated into public (government-provided) and private research funding, often followed by significant breakthroughs.