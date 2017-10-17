America, Puerto Rico still needs your help

Story highlights E. Anne Peterson: Life in Puerto Rico post-Hurricane Maria has become challenging on multiple fronts

E. Anne Peterson is the senior vice president of global programs at Americares, a nonprofit disaster relief and global health organization. She oversees the organization's health programs for people affected by poverty or disaster. She recently returned from Puerto Rico, where she spent three weeks leading Americares relief efforts. The opinions expressed in this commentary are her own.

(CNN) Doug, a retiree from the American mainland, wandered into our hotel 10 days after Hurricane Maria made landfall on September 20 inquiring where he could get medicine and see a doctor. In his 70s and suffering from back pain, he needed immediate medical care. Having been with Americares Emergency Response team to all four hospitals in Ponce, Puerto Rico's second largest city, I was able to tell him which ones were open.

Then he asked if anyone could get a text message out yet. My phone worked intermittently, but I couldn't make calls; only the occasional text message would go through. He dictated a message to his family, and I punched it in. No luck.

Dr. E. Anne Peterson

After a long day of preparing to receive an airlift of medical aid to the island, I found Doug waiting for me later back at the hotel. He wanted to know if the message had reached his family on the mainland. I checked my phone again. It had not gone through. I tried again. Still no response.

Late that night, on the fourth try, I received a response almost immediately. "Who is this? And is Doug really OK? We didn't know if he was alive or dead," his brother Drew responded. Before this disaster, it never occurred to me that two places in the United States could be completely cut off from one another for more than a week. In the midst of the chaos caused by Hurricane Maria, it was a joy to alleviate the anxieties of one family.

The challenges of sending a single text message illustrate just how trying life has become in post-Maria Puerto Rico, with cell towers down and electricity still scarce a month after the storm. The few cell towers left standing require expensive generators to power them.

