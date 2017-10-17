How Boy Scouts can catch up to Girl Scouts

Story highlights Andrea Freeman: Scouting shaped my family and being a Girl Scout helped me become the confident woman I am today

Andrea Freeman is a lifetime member of Girl Scouts of the USA and a Gold Award recipient. She resides in Columbus, Ohio, and is a business leader committed to empowering girls and helping people discover their power to change the world around them. The views expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

(CNN) My parents met in the spring of 1978 when my mom was a field director for Girl Scouts and my dad was a volunteer Boy Scout troop leader. Their mutual respect of scouting ensured that once I was born, I, too, would become a Girl Scout -- whether I wanted to or not.

I was active for 12 years, starting as a Daisy scout in kindergarten and ending with high school graduation after earning my Gold Award. I still give my money and time to my local Girl Scouts council, because I believe in the mission -- to build girls of courage, confidence and character who make the world a better place.

My life is filled with memories created as a Girl Scout. I first learned to face my biggest fear as a counselor-in-training at Camp Sky-Wa-Mo in northeast Tennessee. It was the summer of 1998, and as per usual, I was the biggest girl in my camp unit. And we were rappelling. Rappelling from the trees, in fact. The doubts rose up inside me. Was I strong enough? Is there a weight limit on this rope? Could this harness ride my crotch any tighter? Will these girls judge me if I fail?

I remember asking myself those questions, and with a heart pounding full of anxiety, I did it. I pushed myself, did my best, and then rappelled my amazing self back to the ground. I still feel courage thinking back to that day.

But there is one thing I also know for sure: adding a Boy Scout into that mix would not have helped ease my insecurities. The all-female environment created a safe space and gave me the freedom to discover my own capabilities.