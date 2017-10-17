Breaking News

Fernando Alonso hails 'different culture' of American sports fans

By Matthew Knight and Amanda Davies, CNN

Updated 4:53 AM ET, Tue October 17, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Fernando Alonso leading the Indianapolis 500 in May.
Photos: Fernando Alonso: The highs and lows
#AlonsoRunsIndyFernando Alonso leading the Indianapolis 500 in May.
Hide Caption
1 of 11
Alonso in action at the 2017 British Grand Prix for McLaren. The Spaniard -- a popular figure in Formula One -- has endured a torrid few seasons.
Photos: Fernando Alonso: The highs and lows
Alonso in action at the 2017 British Grand Prix for McLaren. The Spaniard -- a popular figure in Formula One -- has endured a torrid few seasons.
Hide Caption
2 of 11
Repeated mechanical failures mean the Spaniard has finished just two races so far this season, picking up as many championships points.
Photos: Fernando Alonso: The highs and lows
Repeated mechanical failures mean the Spaniard has finished just two races so far this season, picking up as many championships points.
Hide Caption
3 of 11
It&#39;s a far cry from his Renault days when Alonso won the 2005 drivers&#39; championship by a comfortable 21-point margin...
Photos: Fernando Alonso: The highs and lows
It's a far cry from his Renault days when Alonso won the 2005 drivers' championship by a comfortable 21-point margin...
Hide Caption
4 of 11
... and backed it up with another world title in 2006.
Photos: Fernando Alonso: The highs and lows
... and backed it up with another world title in 2006.
Hide Caption
5 of 11
Out of the running for this season&#39;s world title, Alonso skipped the Monaco Grand Prix in May to compete at the Indy 500 -- the famous 500 mile Indy Car race in the U.S.
Photos: Fernando Alonso: The highs and lows
Out of the running for this season's world title, Alonso skipped the Monaco Grand Prix in May to compete at the Indy 500 -- the famous 500 mile Indy Car race in the U.S.
Hide Caption
6 of 11
The Spaniard showed promise over the longer distance, but was&lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2017/05/28/sport/indianapolis-500/index.html&quot;&gt; forced to retire&lt;/a&gt; with 21 laps remaining. &lt;br /&gt;
Photos: Fernando Alonso: The highs and lows
The Spaniard showed promise over the longer distance, but was forced to retire with 21 laps remaining.
Hide Caption
7 of 11
Prior to joining McLaren in 2015, Alonso spent five seasons with Ferrari.
Photos: Fernando Alonso: The highs and lows
Prior to joining McLaren in 2015, Alonso spent five seasons with Ferrari.
Hide Caption
8 of 11
Despite numerous race wins, a championship victory continued to allude Alonso during his Ferrari days. He finished runner-up three times to Sebastian Vettel, then at Red Bull.
Photos: Fernando Alonso: The highs and lows
Despite numerous race wins, a championship victory continued to allude Alonso during his Ferrari days. He finished runner-up three times to Sebastian Vettel, then at Red Bull.
Hide Caption
9 of 11
As for the future, Alonso has told CNN he needs to see improvements at McLaren.
Photos: Fernando Alonso: The highs and lows
As for the future, Alonso has told CNN he needs to see improvements at McLaren.
Hide Caption
10 of 11
&quot;I need to see some numbers&quot; the 35-year-old told CNN. &quot;Some hopes to touch, not only dreams.&quot;
Photos: Fernando Alonso: The highs and lows
"I need to see some numbers" the 35-year-old told CNN. "Some hopes to touch, not only dreams."
Hide Caption
11 of 11
alonso indy 500 lead 2alonso gal 7alonso gal 7alonso gal 5alonso gal 2Alonso indy 500 practicealonso drops out of indyalonso gal 4alonso gal 3alonso gal 8alonso gal 9

Hear more from Fernando Alonso in October's edition of The Circuit. Watch on CNNi at these times (GMT): Oct 21: 0630, 1230, 2130; Oct 22: 1630; Oct 24: 0930,1530.

(CNN)Five months after his Indy 500 adventure, Fernando Alonso is set to return to action stateside as Formula One gears up for the United States Grand Prix in Austin.

Alonso may have failed in his bid to win the Indianapolis 500 as a rookie in May -- his engine blew up with 21 laps to go of the 200-lap race -- but he came away with a huge admiration for American motorsport fans.
"It's a different culture, a different way of understanding motorsport or sport in general -- much more open, much more friendly to all of us," Alonso told CNN's The Circuit.
Fernando Alonso on IndyCar: &#39;It was fantastic&#39;
Fernando Alonso on IndyCar: 'It was fantastic'

    JUST WATCHED

    Fernando Alonso on IndyCar: 'It was fantastic'

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Fernando Alonso on IndyCar: 'It was fantastic' 02:39
"I imagine if the (Indy 500) was in Spain and some US people came here our favorites would be the Spanish sportsmen and we would cheer for them massively," he added, speaking at his karting circuit in his home town of Oviedo in northern Spain.
    READ: Stress-testing a F1 driver's brain
    Read More
    "It was the kind of feeling that the sport is beyond nationalities or anything like that. All of us there were heroes for all the people in the grandstands. They support all of us in the same way and they really enjoyed the race, so that was a good lesson we all learned."
    F1 and Indy legend Mario Andretti, whose son Michael spearheaded Alonso's Indy 500 campaign with the McLaren-Honda-Andretti team, says the Spaniard's one-off switch to Indy car was great for motorsport.
    "I've seen clearly that he started appreciating the demonstration of support from the fans," Andretti told CNN. "They showed their appreciation of his effort and he saw the value of that," the 1978 F1 world champion added.
    "In Montreal (at the Canadian Grand Prix), when he dropped out, he went right into the fans with his helmet on ... and that's what it's all about. That's what fuels the sport. That's what the fans like.
    READ: AI race car pushes the boundaries
    "So he brought something to Indy that I think was very valuable and important. He was received with open arms by everyone. It was a good thing for the sport -- good for Indy Car and F1, quite honestly."
    Visit CNN.com/motorsport for more news and features
    Alonso arrives in Austin for round 17 of 20 in the F1 World Championship with his future still undecided.
    The two-time world champion has yet to commit to McLaren for the 2018 season although since the British team switched engine suppliers from Honda to Renault, it is widely expected that Alonso will continue with the team.
    The United States Grand Prix takes place at the Circuit of the Americas on Sunday October 22.