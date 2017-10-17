Trump admin. preventing immigrant minor from getting abortion, ACLU says

(CNN) The Trump administration is preventing a pregnant undocumented teen immigrant from getting an abortion, according to a lawsuit filed by the American Civil Liberties Union.

The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Washington, D.C., late last week, says the unaccompanied minor referred to as "Jane Doe" came to the United States without her parents and is staying in a Texas shelter funded by the US Office of Refugee Resettlement.

The 17-year-old has received judicial permission to get an abortion, and has raised the funds to do so, the group said Tuesday. But officials will not transport her or allow anyone else to transport her to get the procedure, the ACLU said.

"Federal officials have no right to prevent this young woman from getting the care she needs. We've filed suit in federal court in Washington in the hope that we can put an end to these unconscionable delays," said Brigitte Amiri, senior staff attorney with the ACLU Reproductive Freedom Project.

'Federal law is very clear'

