Updated 5:53 AM ET, Tue October 17, 2017

Tiger Woods has changed the face of golf since his breakthrough Masters win in 1997, but injuries and off-course problems have blighted the latter years of his career.
Tiger Woods has changed the face of golf since his breakthrough Masters win in 1997, but injuries and off-course problems have blighted the latter years of his career.
The golf legend &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/05/29/us/tiger-woods-arrested-dui/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;was arrested&lt;/a&gt; Monday, May 29, on suspicion of driving under the influence. He was booked into a local jail in Florida and released a few hours later.
The golf legend was arrested Monday, May 29, on suspicion of driving under the influence. He was booked into a local jail in Florida and released a few hours later.
Woods set out on his legendary path by becoming the youngest winner of the Masters -- at 21 -- with a record 12-shot win in 1997.
Woods set out on his legendary path by becoming the youngest winner of the Masters -- at 21 -- with a record 12-shot win in 1997.
One of his most remarkable feats was winning his first US Open by an unprecedented 15 shots at Pebble Beach, California, in 2000, sparking a streak never seen before or since.
One of his most remarkable feats was winning his first US Open by an unprecedented 15 shots at Pebble Beach, California, in 2000, sparking a streak never seen before or since.
Woods&#39; victory in the 2001 Masters meant he held all four of golf&#39;s major titles at the same time, dubbed the &quot;Tiger Slam.&quot;
Woods' victory in the 2001 Masters meant he held all four of golf's major titles at the same time, dubbed the "Tiger Slam."
Woods&#39; win rate, his dedication to fitness training and his desire to succeed were changing golf. Prize money rocketed because of Woods. Off the course, he married girlfriend Elin Nordegren in 2004.
Woods' win rate, his dedication to fitness training and his desire to succeed were changing golf. Prize money rocketed because of Woods. Off the course, he married girlfriend Elin Nordegren in 2004.
Woods showed rare emotion when he broke down in tears on the shoulder of caddie Steve Williams following his win in the 2006 British Open at Hoylake, months after his father and mentor Earl passed away.
Woods showed rare emotion when he broke down in tears on the shoulder of caddie Steve Williams following his win in the 2006 British Open at Hoylake, months after his father and mentor Earl passed away.
Despite being visibly hampered and in pain from a knee injury, Woods won the US Open in breathtaking fashion at Torrey Pines, California, in 2008. It was his 14th major title to leave him only four behind the record of Jack Nicklaus. He was later diagnosed with knee ligament damage and two fractures of his left tibia. He missed the rest of the season after surgery. It is still his last major title.
Despite being visibly hampered and in pain from a knee injury, Woods won the US Open in breathtaking fashion at Torrey Pines, California, in 2008. It was his 14th major title to leave him only four behind the record of Jack Nicklaus. He was later diagnosed with knee ligament damage and two fractures of his left tibia. He missed the rest of the season after surgery. It is still his last major title.
In December 2009, Woods crashed his car into a fire hydrant outside his home. As the big picture emerged it was discovered Woods had been conducting a series of extra martial affairs. He took three months away from the game to sort out his private life.
In December 2009, Woods crashed his car into a fire hydrant outside his home. As the big picture emerged it was discovered Woods had been conducting a series of extra martial affairs. He took three months away from the game to sort out his private life.
In February 2010 Woods addressed the world&#39;s media to explain and apologise for his actions. His infidelity led to divorce and was the beginning of a downhill slide in Woods&#39; playing career. By October he lost the world No. 1 ranking, a position he had held for 281 consecutive weeks
In February 2010 Woods addressed the world's media to explain and apologise for his actions. His infidelity led to divorce and was the beginning of a downhill slide in Woods' playing career. By October he lost the world No. 1 ranking, a position he had held for 281 consecutive weeks
Back in the fold, Woods earned his first win in two years at the &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2011/12/04/sport/golf/california-tiger-woods/index.html&quot;&gt;Chevron World Challenge &lt;/a&gt;in December 2011, a charity tournament he hosts that does not count on the PGA Tour money list.
Back in the fold, Woods earned his first win in two years at the Chevron World Challenge in December 2011, a charity tournament he hosts that does not count on the PGA Tour money list.
Woods was back in the winner&#39;s circle in 2013, lifting five titles, including the Arnold Palmer Invitational, to get back to the top of the rankings.
Woods was back in the winner's circle in 2013, lifting five titles, including the Arnold Palmer Invitational, to get back to the top of the rankings.
In March 2013, Woods and Lindsey Vonn announced &lt;a href=&quot;http://marquee.blogs.cnn.com/2013/03/18/tiger-woods-confirms-hes-dating-lindsey-vonn/&quot;&gt;they were dating on Facebook.&lt;/a&gt; In January that year, the champion skier had finalized her divorce from Thomas Vonn, after initializing proceedings in 2011. In May 2015, Woods and Vonn announced their breakup, with the golfer claiming he &quot;hadn&#39;t slept&quot; in the days following.
In March 2013, Woods and Lindsey Vonn announced they were dating on Facebook. In January that year, the champion skier had finalized her divorce from Thomas Vonn, after initializing proceedings in 2011. In May 2015, Woods and Vonn announced their breakup, with the golfer claiming he "hadn't slept" in the days following.
Later in 2013 there were signs all was not well as Woods was seen to be in pain as he picked the ball out of the hole at the Barclays tournament in August. His missed the Masters the following April for the first time since 1994 to undergo back surgery.
Later in 2013 there were signs all was not well as Woods was seen to be in pain as he picked the ball out of the hole at the Barclays tournament in August. His missed the Masters the following April for the first time since 1994 to undergo back surgery.
Woods pulled out of the Farmers Insurance Open in February 2015, and struggled with injury and form for the rest of the season.
Woods pulled out of the Farmers Insurance Open in February 2015, and struggled with injury and form for the rest of the season.
Woods cut a dejected figure at that year&#39;s US Open as he struggled with his game and carded rounds of 80 and 76 to miss the cut.
Woods cut a dejected figure at that year's US Open as he struggled with his game and carded rounds of 80 and 76 to miss the cut.
In August 2015 Woods made his last appearance for 15 months to undergo follow-up back surgeries. At one stage during his rehabilitation, Woods spoke of there being &quot;no light at the end of the tunnel&quot; -- and with one eye on his fading career, he suggested &quot;everything beyond this will be gravy.&quot;
In August 2015 Woods made his last appearance for 15 months to undergo follow-up back surgeries. At one stage during his rehabilitation, Woods spoke of there being "no light at the end of the tunnel" -- and with one eye on his fading career, he suggested "everything beyond this will be gravy."
Woods made a much-anticipated return to golf in December 2016, showing signs of promise with the highest number of birdies in the field -- 24 -- but he also made a number of costly errors to finish third from last in the 18-man event.
Woods made a much-anticipated return to golf in December 2016, showing signs of promise with the highest number of birdies in the field -- 24 -- but he also made a number of costly errors to finish third from last in the 18-man event.
He missed the cut in his first event of 2017 in the US and pulled out after the first round of the Dubai Desert Classic in February, citing back spasms. He underwent a fourth back prodecure in April, releasing a statement recently saying he had &quot;never felt better.&quot; On May 29 Woods was arrested on a DUI charge in Florida, but insisted in a statement he had &quot;an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications.&quot;
He missed the cut in his first event of 2017 in the US and pulled out after the first round of the Dubai Desert Classic in February, citing back spasms. He underwent a fourth back prodecure in April, releasing a statement recently saying he had "never felt better." On May 29 Woods was arrested on a DUI charge in Florida, but insisted in a statement he had "an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications."
(CNN)Tiger Woods has suffered a number of setbacks getting his career back on track but the latest medical update on the golfer offers a more optimistic assessment of his recovery from his most recent bout of back surgery.

According to the American's agent Mark Steinberg, doctors have cleared him to "do as much as he needs to do."
"He got a nice report and is allowed to proceed," Steinberg told ESPN. "He can do as much as he needs to do. Tiger is going to take this very, very slowly. This is good, but he plans to do it the right way."
    Steinberg did not immediately respond to CNN's request for comment.
    The 14-time major champion hasn't played a competitive tournament since his withdrawal from the Dubai Desert Classic eight months ago, and has undergone four back operations in the past three years.
    Woods hasn't won on the PGA Tour since the 2013 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational and told CNN Sport in February he feared he'll "never feel great again."
    But on October 15, the 41-year-old posted a video of himself on Twitter hitting a promising drive with the words "making progress."
    Woods' former coach Hank Haney went as far as to tweet: "That's a swing he could win with, it's not across the line and stuck inside coming down, a little stiff looking but it's good enough."
    Nerve pain

    Woods has previously only been able to hit 60-yard pitch shots and, as recently as May 2017, couldn't even twist, let alone strike the ball at his full capacity.
    "I could no longer live with the pain I had," Woods wrote on his blog. "Even lying down hurt. I had nerve pain with anything I did and was at the end of my rope."
    Tiger Woods exclusive: injuries and the future
    Tiger Woods exclusive: injuries and the future

    Now though, there seems to be light at the end of the tunnel.