Ties to be played between 9-14 November

(CNN) Four-time world champion Italy faces a tough two-legged playoff against Sweden as the Azzurri look to qualify for a 15th consecutive World Cup.

It was arguably the trickiest tie possible for the Italians, drawing Sweden from a pot that included Northern Ireland, Republic of Ireland and Greece.

Sweden, on the other hand, haven't qualified for the World Cup since 2006 and are looking to add to their tally of 11 appearances at football's most prestigious tournament.

The two sides last met at Euro 2016, with Italy running out narrow 1-0 winners to top their group and send a Sweden team featuring Zlatan Ibrahimovic home early. Ibrahimovic quit international football after Euro 2016.

