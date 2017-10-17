Portugal and Spain wildfires kill at least 44 people

(CNN) At least 44 people have been killed in wildfires in Portugal and Spain, according to officials from both countries.

In Portugal, where 41 people are confirmed to have died in the blazes, three days of mourning began on Tuesday.

At least 71 people in Portugal have been injured, with 14 of those in serious condition, said Patricia Gaspar, a spokeswoman for the Portuguese National Authority for Civil Protection.

A firefighter who was called in to help battle the flames is among those seriously ill.

Inocencia Rodrigues, 64, walks among the debris of the burnt shed where she raised chickens and pigs in the village of Sao Joaninho in northern Portugal.

"This country has been plagued with the largest wave of fires since 2006," Portugal Prime Minister Antonio Costa said Monday evening. "This is a moment of mourning, of showing our condolences to the families of the victims."