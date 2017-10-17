(CNN) The son of Daphne Caruana Galizia, the investigative journalist who was killed in an apparent car bombing Monday in Malta, says his mother was "assassinated" because of her work uncovering corruption.

In a post on Facebook on Tuesday, Matthew Caruana Galizia described how he ran toward his mother's car after hearing the explosion outside their home, only to see "my mother's body parts all around me."

He said that she had been "targeted" and added that a "culture of impunity has been allowed to flourish by the government in Malta."

Police and forensic experts inspect the wreckage of the car following the explosion on Monday.

"My mother was assassinated because she stood between the rule of law and those who sought to violate it, like many strong journalists," he wrote.

"But she was also targeted because she was the only person doing so. This is what happens when the institutions of the state are incapacitated: the last person left standing is often a journalist. Which makes her the first person left dead."

