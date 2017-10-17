Han Solo 'Star Wars' film gets a title

(CNN) The Han Solo "Star Wars" prequel film finally has a name, and the title is a little on the nose.

"Solo: A Star Wars Story" is the aptly-named title of the upcoming origins story about Han Solo, the famous smuggler-turned-hero of the previous "Star Wars" films.

"As we wrap up production I just want to take this moment to thank an incredibly talented cast and crew for all their hard work," director Ron Howard said in a video posted to Twitter on Tuesday.

Howard thanked fans for watching and then asked someone off screen, "Can we even say the name of the movie?"

A pair of hairy hands that presumably belong to Solo's trusted co-pilot Chewbacca appear on screen and hands Howard a sign with the word "Solo" in the "Star Wars" franchise's signature yellow font.