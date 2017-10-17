Kevin James explains TV wife's onscreen death

Story highlights James said the change was story driven

Remini is now a full-time cast member

(CNN) We now know why the character of Donna Gable was killed off of the CBS comedy "Kevin Can Wait."

Star Kevin James has broken his silence about the storyline death which made way for a reunion with his "The King of Queens" costar Leah Remini.

"I get that people are like 'Whoa, why would you do this," James recently told the New York Daily News. "But it really felt like a thing like this was needed for this show to drive forward."

Erinn Hayes portrayed James's onscreen wife in the series and fans were surprised when news broke this summer that she would not be returning for season 2.

According to James, the series was originally written to feature his character, retired police officer Kevin Gable, as a single father but producers decided to instead make him a family man.

Read More