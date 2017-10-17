Breaking News

Chip and Joanna Gaines want you to know they're good

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Updated 2:05 PM ET, Tue October 17, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

fixer upper ending orig lc_00001519
fixer upper ending orig lc_00001519

    JUST WATCHED

    'Fixer Upper' will end after season five

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

'Fixer Upper' will end after season five 01:37

Story highlights

  • The couple appeared on "Today" to talk about their show's end
  • Chip Gaines said their focus is their family

(CNN)You can stop worrying about whether Chip and Joanna Gaines are splitting up.

The HGTV stars made their first TV appearance Tuesday on "Today" since announcing that they would end their show "Fixer Upper" after season 5.
Related: 'Fixer Upper' coming to an end
    Chip Gaines said the decision was a precautionary step to preserving their 14-year marriage.
    "For us the most important thing in the world is Jo and I's relationship followed very quickly by these four beautiful kids," he said. "We didn't want to push it, red line it for so long that we woke up and realized that we are at a point of no return."
    Read More
    The couple have turned the renovations of homes in Waco, Texas, into must-watch TV and a thriving empire which includes a store, a magazine, books and corporate partnerships.
    Chip Gaines said it's all been hard work, but he denied speculation that there's trouble between him and his wife.
    "People in our inner circle, I tell them, we're as healthy as we've ever been," he said. "I just didn't want to continue pushing this envelope to the fullest extent. And I'm, you know, we're really thankful we have the opportunity to sort of step back and take a break."
    Gaines goes into even more detail about their decision to end the show in his new book "Capital Gaines: Smart Things I Learned Doing Stupid Stuff."
    The final season of "Fixer Upper" begins airing in November.