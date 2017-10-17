Chip and Joanna Gaines want you to know they're good

Story highlights The couple appeared on "Today" to talk about their show's end

Chip Gaines said their focus is their family

(CNN) You can stop worrying about whether Chip and Joanna Gaines are splitting up.

The HGTV stars made their first TV appearance Tuesday on "Today" since announcing that they would end their show "Fixer Upper" after season 5.

Chip Gaines said the decision was a precautionary step to preserving their 14-year marriage.

"For us the most important thing in the world is Jo and I's relationship followed very quickly by these four beautiful kids," he said. "We didn't want to push it, red line it for so long that we woke up and realized that we are at a point of no return."

