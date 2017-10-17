Cher reuniting with Meryl Streep for 'Mamma Mia' sequel

Story highlights Cher announced that she's been cast in the "Mamma Mia!" sequel

(CNN) The queen of reinvention is making her return to the silver screen.

Cher announced over the weekend in several tweets that she has been cast in "Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again," the sequel to the hit 2008 film, "Mamma Mia!" CNN also confirmed the news.

WELL...IM IN MOMMA MIA2 🎂 — Cher (@cher) October 16, 2017

Details on Cher's character still remain a mystery but she did tell fans on Twitter that "her look is amazing, not like anything I've done & she's a pistol." She also gave her followers a glimpse of her sky-high platform boots.

This also marks a reunion for Cher and Meryl Streep, both of whom co-starred in the the 1983 film, "Silkwood." Streep played Donna Sheridan in 2008's "Mamma Mia!" and she will be reprising her role for the 2018 sequel.

Also reprising their roles are Julie Walters as Rosie, Christine Baranski as Tanya, Amanda Seyfried and Dominic Cooper reunite as Sophie and Sky, and Pierce Brosnan, Stellan Skarsgård and Colin Firth as Sophie's three possible dads: Sam, Bill and Harry.

