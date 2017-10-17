Ousted South Korean president suffering in jail, lawyers say

Story highlights A court approved Park's detention for another six months on Friday

Her international legal team claims she does not have access to sufficient medical care

Seoul, South Korea (CNN) Lawyers representing former South Korean president Park Geun-hye have accused authorities of committing "serious human rights violations" against the now-disgraced leader who is awaiting trial on charges of corruption and abuse of power.

According to a document supplied exclusively to CNN by Park's international legal team, Park's lawyers allege the 65-year-old former leader is living in cell that's dirty, cold and constantly lit so she cannot sleep.

The allegations are made in a draft of a "report on the human rights situation" concerning Park compiled by the MH Group, which is leading Park's international legal team. It plans to submit the document to the United Nations Human Rights Council (OHCHR) Tuesday, less than a month before the council is due to conduct a routine review South Korea's record on human rights -- a review conducted for all UN member states.

Critics point out that the United Nations Human Rights Council does not have the ability to levy punishments against South Korea and any decision issued in Park's favor is unlikely to affect her current situation.

A spokeswoman for the Seoul Detention Center, the facility where Park is being held, told CNN the center denied all allegations, and did not believe Park had been treated inhumanely.