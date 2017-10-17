Philippines' Duterte declares liberation of Marawi from ISIS-affiliated militants

Story highlights ISIS-affiliated militants invaded Marawi on May 23, taking hostages and lighting fires

For months, they held back Philippines forces until key leaders were killed Monday

(CNN) The Philippines city of Marawi has been liberated from ISIS-affiliated militants following a five-month standoff, President Rodrigo Duterte announced Tuesday.

"I hereby declare Marawi City liberated from the terrorist influence that marks the beginning of rehabilitation of Marawi," Duterte said while visiting the city, on the southern Philippines island of Mindanao.

Around 20 to 30 militants remain in the city, holding about 20 hostages, Maj. Gen. Restituto Padilla, spokesman for the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), said at a press conference earlier in Manila.

Fighting continues in Marawi, despite Duterte's declaration of liberation.

General Eduardo Ano, Chief of Staff for the AFP, told reporters in Marawi that since such a small number of militants remain in a small area of the city, it can be considered a law enforcement matter and mopping-up operations against those militants are now underway.

