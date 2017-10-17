Philippines' Duterte declares liberation of Marawi from ISIS-affiliated militants

Story highlights ISIS-affiliated militants invaded Marawi on May 23

For months, they held back Philippines forces

(CNN) The Philippines city of Marawi has been liberated from ISIS-affiliated militants following a five-month standoff, President Rodrigo Duterte announced Tuesday, according to CNN Philippines.

"I hereby declare the liberation of Marawi," Duterte was quoted as saying.

More than 800 militants and 162 government security forces have been killed in the nearly 150 days of fighting, said Gen. Eduardo Ano, of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP).

During the fighting, about 1,700 hostages were rescued, including 20 on Monday, he added.

Parts of the Muslim-majority city, on the southern Philippines island of Mindanao, had been under the control of the Islamist Maute group since a shock invasion by militants at the end of May.

