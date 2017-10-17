Philippines' Duterte declares liberation of Marawi from ISIS-affiliated militants

Story highlights
(CNN)The Philippines city of Marawi has been liberated from ISIS-affiliated militants following a five-month standoff, President Rodrigo Duterte announced Tuesday, according to CNN Philippines.
"I hereby declare the liberation of Marawi," Duterte was quoted as saying.
More than 800 militants and 162 government security forces have been killed in the nearly 150 days of fighting, said Gen. Eduardo Ano, of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP).
During the fighting, about 1,700 hostages were rescued, including 20 on Monday, he added.
Parts of the Muslim-majority city, on the southern Philippines island of Mindanao, had been under the control of the Islamist Maute group since a shock invasion by militants at the end of May.
The violence forced more than 350,000 residents to flee the city and the surrounding areas, as their homes were reduced to rubble by airstrikes and militant fire.
Key leaders killed
The announcement of the city's liberation comes one day after the country's Defense Secretary, Delfin Lorenzana, said two leading militants -- Ipsilon Hapilon and Omar Maute -- were killed in a firefight.
Hapilon was the leader of the Abu Sayyaf terror group, and was named by ISIS as the group's emir in Southeast Asia. Omar Maute was one of the two leaders of the Maute group, along with his brother Abdullah, the main militant force behind the siege.
Abdullah Maute is suspected to have been killed in an attack in September, though no definitive proof of his demise has been found. Omar's death had been reported multiple times in the past, though never confirmed.
Hapilomn and Maute were killed, along with seven other militants, while attempting to exit a building at street level during a four-hour firefight, Ano said at a news conference. Maute was shot in the head by a sniper.
Their bodies were positively identified by a former hostage, the spokesman said.
How the fighting started
The fighting began on May 23 when the military launched an operation targeting Hapilon on the island of Mindanao, where Marawi is located.
Hapilon is thought to have issued an emergency call for reinforcements from members of the Maute group, which was headed by Omar and his brother Abdullah.
"The Maute brothers were essentially the military brain and engine of the whole ISIS-affiliated movement in the Philippines," said Richard Heydarian, a security analyst and author of the new book, "The Rise of Duterte: A Populist Revolt against Elite Democracy."
After Hapilon called for backup, militants poured into the city by the hundreds, setting fire to buildings, taking hostages and entering into running street-battles with government forces.
President Rodrigo Duterte declare martial law across the island, which was extended in July until end of year, despite questions over the move's constitutionality.
