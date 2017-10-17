Breaking News

Philippines' Duterte declares liberation of Marawi from ISIS-affilated militants

By Euan McKirdy, CNN

Updated 2:31 AM ET, Tue October 17, 2017

Philippine military chief General Eduardo Ano shows images of Islamic militant leaders Isnilon Hapilon and Omar Maute during a press conference at a military camp in Marawi on the southern island of Mindanao on October 16, 2017.
(CNN)The Philippines city of Marawi has been liberated from ISIS-affiliated militants following a five-month standoff, President Rodrigo Duterte announced Tuesday, according to CNN Philippines.

"I hereby declare the liberation of Marawi," Duterte was quoted as saying.
The announcement comes one day after the country's Defense Secretary, Delfin Lorenzana, said two militant leaders behind the standoff -- Ipsilon Hapilon and Omar Maute -- were killed in a firefight.
Parts of the Muslim-majority city, on the southern Philippines island of Mindanao, had been under control of the Islamist Maute group since a shock invasion by militants at the end of May.
