Philippines' Duterte declares liberation of Marawi from ISIS-affilated militants

(CNN) The Philippines city of Marawi has been liberated from ISIS-affiliated militants following a five-month standoff, President Rodrigo Duterte announced Tuesday, according to CNN Philippines.

"I hereby declare the liberation of Marawi," Duterte was quoted as saying.

The announcement comes one day after the country's Defense Secretary, Delfin Lorenzana, said two militant leaders behind the standoff -- Ipsilon Hapilon and Omar Maute -- were killed in a firefight.

Parts of the Muslim-majority city, on the southern Philippines island of Mindanao, had been under control of the Islamist Maute group since a shock invasion by militants at the end of May.

