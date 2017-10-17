China's Xi's lays out his vision as party congress begins

Story highlights Xi trumpets China's accomplishments in landmark speech

Week-long meeting will unveil new generation of Chinese leaders

Beijing (CNN) China's President Xi Jinping laid out a sweeping vision for the country Wednesday, as he kicked off a pivotal meeting of the ruling elite that's expected to shore up his grip on power.

Xi said the progress China had made under his watch was "truly remarkable," but more needed to be done as the country moves towards a goal of "national rejuvenation" -- a phrase he used repeatedly during the more than three-hour speech.

Standing at a podium before almost 3,000 delegates and a televised audience of millions, he said China's "international standing has risen as never before."

"Our party, our people, our forces, and our nation have changed in ways without precedent," he said from the Great Hall of the People in the heart of Beijing.

Pictures shared on social media showed the marathon speech being watched in workplaces, schools -- even kindergartens.