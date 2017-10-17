China's Xi's lays out his vision as party congress begins

(CNN) Chinese President Xi Jinping laid out a sweeping vision for the country Wednesday, as he kicked off a pivotal meeting of the ruling elite that's expected to shore up his grip on power.

Xi said the progress China had made under his watch was "truly remarkable," but more needed to be done as the country moves towards a goal of "national rejuvenation" -- a phrase he used repeatedly during the more than two-hour speech.

Standing at a podium before almost 3,000 delegates and a televised audience of millions, he said China's "international standing has risen as never before."

"Our party, our people, our forces, and our nation have changed in ways without precedent," he said.

Domestically, Xi detailed China's economic accomplishments including lifting 60 million people out of poverty, improving living standards, education, enhancing law, order and national security.

