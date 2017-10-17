China's Xi's lays out his vision as party congress begins

(CNN)Chinese President Xi Jinping laid out a sweeping vision for the country Wednesday, as he kicked off a pivotal meeting of the ruling elite that's expected to shore up his grip on power.
Xi said the progress China had made under his watch was "truly remarkable," but more needed to be done as the country moves towards a goal of "national rejuvenation" -- a phrase he used repeatedly during the more than two-hour speech.
Standing at a podium before almost 3,000 delegates and a televised audience of millions, he said China's "international standing has risen as never before."
"Our party, our people, our forces, and our nation have changed in ways without precedent," he said.
Domestically, Xi detailed China's economic accomplishments including lifting 60 million people out of poverty, improving living standards, education, enhancing law, order and national security.
He said the crackdown on corruption that's been hallmark of his leadership had swept through all levels of the party.
"No place has been out of bounds and no grounds left unturned. No tolerance has been shown in the fight against corruption. We have taken firm action to take out tigers, swatted flies, and hunted down foxes," he said, shorthand for officials big and small.
Xi's anti-graft campaign has brought down more than a million officials, according to state media, including senior politicians who were often viewed as Xi's rivals.
With the world "in the midst of complex changes," he also positioned the country as a "torch bearer" for ecological and environmental issues.
The week-long 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China will see President Xi formally granted a second five-year term as the party's general secretary and a new generation of senior Chinese leaders anointed.
The meeting will also chart the country's future course in a world where China's reach is now extending -- and being felt -- further than ever before.
Developing story -- more to come