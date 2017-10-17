41 people, including chief, killed in attack on Afghan police headquarters

Story highlights The Taliban claim responsibility for the hours-long attack

Both officers and civilians are among those killed and injured

Kabul, Afghanistan (CNN) At least 41 people were killed Tuesday in an hours-long, multipronged attack at a police headquarters in eastern Afghanistan, officials said.

Another 158 people were injured, said Murad Ali Murad, the country's deputy interior minister for security.

Two car bombs exploded at the gate of the police headquarters in the Paktia provincial capital of Gardez, Afghan Interior Ministry spokesman Najib Danish said.

Afterward, five attackers entered the building, leading to a five-hour gunbattle between them and police.

The Patkia provincial police chief was killed in the gunbattle, Danish said. The five attackers who entered the building were also killed.

Smoke billows from the scene of one of the bombings Tuesday in Gardez, Afghanistan.

