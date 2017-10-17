(CNN)Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:
Health care
President Trump backed a bipartisan Senate health care plan that would temporarily restore money subsidizing health insurance for poorer Americans.
Travel ban
A federal judge in Hawaii blocked the latest version of President Trump's travel ban the day before it was set to take effect. And as the Trump administration seeks to obliterate Obama-era policies, judges are resorting to an extreme remedy to block them.
Politics today
-- President Trump and Sen. John McCain engaged in a war of words as McCain warned against the United States turning toward "half-baked, spurious nationalism." Trump in turn warned McCain to "be careful" because at some point he'll "fight back."
-- Donating to President Trump's 2020 campaign? $1 out of every $10 is being spent on legal expenses Trump and his son, Donald Trump Jr., are facing related to the Russia investigation.
-- Nearly two weeks later, there's still confusion about what exactly happened when an ambush by 50 ISIS-affiliated fighters in Niger left four US soldiers dead. The United States has launched an investigation into the incident.
-- Trump's pick for drug czar withdrew his nomination after a report showed he took nearly $100,000 from the pharmaceutical lobby while sponsoring a bill that made it easier for drug companies to distribute opioids.
The fight against ISIS
US-backed forces announced that "major military operations" against ISIS in Raqqa, Syria, have ended, as jihadists lost control of their self-declared capital. Here's why that's important and what comes next for the terror group.
In other news
-- NFL owners are in New York for two days of meetings, where they're expected to discuss the player protests during the National Anthem. And as the league continues to wrestle with those protests and other social issues, the NFL announced its support for a criminal justice reform bill.
-- More and more women are sharing their experiences of sexual assault since the Harvey Weinstein scandal broke. This time, it's Reese Witherspoon and America Ferrera.
-- One in nine American men has oral HPV, a study finds.
-- Google's new Pixel 2 phones are out. Here's our review.