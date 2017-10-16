Photos: Neutron star collision This is an artist's representation of two neutron stars colliding, which astronomers witnessed for the first time on August 17, 2017. The rippling space-time grid represents gravitational waves that travel out from the collision, while the narrow beams show the bursts of gamma rays that are shot out just seconds after the gravitational waves. Swirling clouds of material ejected from the merging stars are also depicted. The clouds glow with visible and other wavelengths of light. Hide Caption 1 of 9

Photos: Neutron star collision This artist's impression shows the spiral death dance of the two stars before colliding. Hide Caption 2 of 9

Photos: Neutron star collision On the left, this Carnegie Observatories image shows the brightness of the stars colliding in the upper left corner on the day it happened. This is juxtaposed with the image on the right of the reddish-brown color as the collision cooled in the days after. Hide Caption 3 of 9

Photos: Neutron star collision This is another artist's impression of two tiny but very dense neutron stars at the point at which they merge and explode as a kilonova. Hide Caption 4 of 9

Photos: Neutron star collision Another artist's illustration showing the moment of impact between the two neutron stars. Hide Caption 5 of 9

Photos: Neutron star collision The collision happened in the galaxy NGC 4993, about 130 million light-years from Earth. Although this is far from Earth, the galaxy is a neighbor "just around the corner" from our own, the Milky Way, according to astronomers. Hide Caption 6 of 9

Photos: Neutron star collision The merging of two neutron stars produces a violent explosion known as a kilonova. Such an event is expected to expel heavy chemical elements into space. This picture shows some of these elements, along with their atomic numbers. Hide Caption 7 of 9

Photos: Neutron star collision Neutron stars are incredibly dense, squeezing more than the mass of the sun into a sphere the size of a city. The diameter of a neutron star is about 12 miles, shown here scaled against the Chicago skyline for comparison. Hide Caption 8 of 9