(CNN) Former Hurricane Ophelia is racing toward Ireland and the United Kingdom as a post-tropical storm, bringing with it strong winds and the threat of heavy rain and dangerous storm surge.

The storm was about 220 miles (355 kilometers) southwest of Ireland at 11 p.m. ET Sunday (4 a.m. Monday Dublin time), traveling toward the British Isles at a speed of 44 miles per hour (70 kph), it said.

"Gale-force winds are expected to begin across southern Ireland during the next few hours and gradually spread northward across the country during the day on Monday. Hurricane-force winds are forecast to reach the southern portions of Ireland by Monday afternoon," the center said.

"Strong winds will then spread across the remainder of Ireland and parts of the United Kingdom into Monday night. Preparations to protect lives and property should be complete."

The center said it would no longer be issuing advisories on Ophelia, with Irish and British meteorology services providing future forecasts and warnings.

Potential risk to lives

Met Éireann, Ireland's National Meteorological Service, late Sunday extended a red wind warning to cover the entire country through Monday.

"Violent and destructive gusts are forecast with all areas at risk and in particular the southwest and south in the morning, and eastern counties in the afternoon. Also heavy rain and storm surges along some coasts will result in flooding," it said. "There is potential risk to lives."

The National Hurricane Center warned that "a dangerous storm surge is expected to produce significant coastal flooding near and to the east of where the center of the post-tropical cyclone makes landfall."

The surge would be accompanied by large and destructive waves, it said.

Ireland prepares

Ireland's National Emergency Coordination Group met Sunday to plan for Ophelia.

Officials advised against all unnecessary travel and warned that power outages are likely.

Irish President Michael Higgins -- currently on a state trip to Australia -- urged residents to heed authorities' warnings on the storm.

UK warnings

The Met Office in the UK has issued an amber weather warning for Northern Ireland , forecasting the storm to bring very strong winds Monday afternoon and evening, gusting to 70-80 mph in the far south east. Yellow weather warnings are also in place for Northern Ireland and parts of Great Britain from lunchtime Monday through Tuesday afternoon.

"Although parts of the UK may experience severe conditions, it's important to realize that not all areas will be affected by this ex-hurricane," it said in a weekend advisory. "For example, much of eastern England will be unusually warm for the time of year but quite breezy on Monday and Tuesday."

The National Hurricane Center said Ophelia is forecast to produce 2 to 3 inches of rain with isolated totals nearing 4 inches through Tuesday across western Ireland and Scotland.

Record breaker

Ophelia's position is the farthest east that a major hurricane has traveled in the Atlantic.

The previous record was held by Hurricane Frances in 1980, according to CNN meteorologist Haley Brink. Frances formed off the northwest coast of Africa near Senegal, according to an archived National Hurricane Center report. Frances never made landfall.

"The odd part about Ophelia is seeing this intensification take place in what's normally a much cooler region of the Atlantic Ocean," CNN Meteorologist Allison Chinchar said.

CNN Meteorologist Derek Van Dam said warm ocean waters in the Atlantic had allowed Ophelia to form.

"Now that Ophelia is moving over colder waters in the northern latitudes of the Atlantic, it is losing its tropical characteristics," he said.

On Saturday, Ophelia was a Category 3 hurricane, but the storm has weakened as it moves northeast. "The post-tropical cyclone is expected to dissipate near western Norway by Tuesday night," the NHC said.

Ophelia is the sixth major hurricane of the 2017 Atlantic basin hurricane season and the 10th consecutive named storm in the Atlantic to become a hurricane. The latter milestone ties a record that has occurred three times, most recently in 1893.

The Great Storm of 1987

Some British media pointed out that the storm was due to arrive 30 years to the day after the "Great Storm of 1987."

That storm made landfall in Cornwall, southwest England, with winds of 120 mph (about 190 kph), making it the equivalent of a Category 3 Hurricane.

It was not technically a hurricane as it had formed in the Bay of Biscay rather than in the tropics.