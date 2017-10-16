Las Vegas victim who was shot in the head takes her first steps

(CNN) Less than two weeks after she was shot in the head during the Las Vegas massacre, Tina Frost has taken her first steps.

Over the weekend, the 27-year-old took three steps from her hospital bed to a chair and another three steps back with assistance from her nurses, says a GoFundMe page updated by a family friend

In addition to walking, Frost now opens her left eye to look around. Her right eye, damaged by the gunman's bullet, was replaced with an implant during her first surgery.

And she continues to make other signs of progress. Frost squeezes hands, taps her foot to music and gives a thumbs up to her boyfriend Austin on request, according to the fundraising page.

Also, the strength in her lungs is returning. On Friday, after days on a ventilator, she breathed on her own for a full six hours, the GoFundMe page says.