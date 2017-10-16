Truck driver pleads guilty to charges connected to immigrant deaths

Story highlights James Matthew Bradley Jr. faces up to life in prison

10 people died, and dozens more were severely injured

(CNN) The driver of a tractor-trailer found in July packed with dozens of undocumented immigrants, 10 of whom died, pleaded guilty to federal charges in San Antonio on Monday and faces up to life in prison.

James Matthew Bradley Jr., 61, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to transport aliens resulting in death and one count of transporting aliens resulting in death, according to a Department of Justice news release.

By pleading guilty, Bradley admitted that "he conspired to transport and did transport undocumented aliens in the United States for financial gain ... doing so with reckless disregard that they entered this country illegally," which resulted in 10 deaths, the Justice Department said.

Pedro Silva Segura, a 47-year-old undocumented immigrant living in Laredo, Texas, and Bradley's co-defendant, faces four charges, including two counts of transporting undocumented aliens resulting in serious bodily injury and placing lives in jeopardy. Silva is in custody and will be transferred to San Antonio. Others were charged as material witnesses.

On the morning of July 23, authorities found the tractor-trailer parked at a Walmart in San Antonio after a store employee called police for a welfare check. The employee became concerned after a man from the trailer asked for water, the police chief said.

