Mistrial declared in burning death of Mississippi teen

(CNN) A judge declared a mistrial Monday in the case of a Mississippi teenager who was burned to death three years ago. The jury failed to reach a verdict.

Quinton Tellis, 29, was charged with capital murder because 19-year-old Jessica Chambers' death in December 2014 occurred during the commission of another crime, third-degree arson.

If convicted, Tellis could have faced life in prison after prosecutors did not seek the death penalty. Tellis, who was charged in 2016 while he was in prison on an unrelated charge, did not take the stand in his own defense in the trial that started last Monday.

There appeared to be confusion among jurors before the judge declared the mistrial. Earlier, jurors had read a not-guilty verdict in court but many jurors said they actually voted guilty when the judge polled them. They were sent back to continue deliberating.

