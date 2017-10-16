3 roofers set hammers aside to stand for National Anthem

(CNN) As the Waterville, Maine, High School football players took the field on Saturday and everyone in the stands rose for the National Anthem, a buzz went through the crowd.

"Hey, look. They're not kneeling."

Michelle Lyons Cossar turned around and spotted three men atop a roof adjacent to the field standing with their hands on their chest.

"When I looked over the fence, I saw them standing and respecting the flag even though they didn't have to," she said.

Cossar, who was at the game to cheer on her nephew, snapped a quick photo and posted it to Facebook.

