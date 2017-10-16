Explosion on Louisiana oil rig injures 7

Story highlights Explosion reported Sunday night on oil platform

Cause of the explosion remains under investigation

(CNN) An explosion hit an oil platform on Lake Pontchartrain in Louisiana Sunday night, injuring seven people and possibly leaving one person unaccounted for, according to Jefferson Parish President Mike Yenni.

Nearby residents reported hearing what sounded like a "sonic boom" coming from the lake at 7:19 p.m. local time, at which point the city's fire department was dispatched to investigate, said Ben Zahn, mayor of the city of Kenner.

The platform, which is a storage and transfer structure for oil wells on the lake, was still burning, Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joe Lopinto said at a press conference late Sunday.

The seven injured people were taken to the hospital.

Search-and-rescue efforts were underway for one person who was working on the platform but was unaccounted for after the explosion, Lopinto said. Authorities said that they were working to confirm exactly who was on the platform at the time of the explosion.

