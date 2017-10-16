Family reunites with pet after CA wildfires: 'She's a miracle dog'

(CNN) Wildfires ravaged northern California in the past week, leaving at least 40 dead, but even in the darkest of times, a glimmer of hope can be found. That's what one Santa Rosa family learned after they found their dog, Izzy, still alive where their house once stood.

"She's doing great," Jack Weaver told CNN's Chris Cuomo of his parents' beloved Burnese Mountain Dog, who was left behind as fires raged through Santa Rosa and surrounding areas.

Weaver's parents, Clint and Kathy, left their home in the early hours of the morning last Monday. As soon as they were able on Tuesday afternoon, Weaver and his brother-in-law went back to look for the pup and captured their reunion on film.

"Once we found her, we took her straight to a vet and had her completely checked out and aside from being covered with soot and ash, she was in perfect health," Weaver explained.

"She's a miracle dog. She survived cancer twice," he added.

