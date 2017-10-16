Story highlights Sharapova wins first tournament win since 2015

Fomer top-ranked Russian enters top 60

Sharapova to play Kremlin Cup this week

(CNN) Maria Sharapova soared into the top 60 of the women's tennis tour rankings after she won her first title in two years.

Sharapova's 7-5, 7-6 (10-8) over Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus to clinch the Tianjin Open in China at the weekend marked her first victory since returning from a 15-month doping ban in April.

"It is a special title, a special victory," the former top-ranked Russian said in a post-match news conference. "It has been a couple of years since I have held the winner's trophy. It is a great feeling, a team effort."

